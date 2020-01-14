Wichita Police Department sees record number of women in latest recruiting class

A dozen woman will soon start on a new career path and in that process, set a new record for the Wichita Police Department. The department says this group of future female officers is the most women it's ever had in a recruiting class.

"it's our time to shine," WPD recruit Vanessa Campos says.

She says she's pursuing a career with the department to give back to the community where she grew up. She says she decided that joining Wichita's police force is the best way for her to help keep her city safe.

Wichita Police Sgt. Jeremy Vogel says adding diversity to the force can make the department more successful in keeping the community safe.

"It's trying to reflect the community that we're serving. So when we go on calls, whether it's a certain gender or race, some people tend to be more comfortable with someone they can relate to," he says.

Campos is ready to make a difference on the streets of Wichita.

"I just want to be that impact, to hopefully change a person's perspective out on the streets, from an officer being bad to being the good person," she says.

The 36 new recruits (24 men and 12 women) have six months of training ahead of them before they receive their badges.