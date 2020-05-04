Wichita Police Department support employee arrested pm drug charges

The Wichita Police Department (WPD) has arrested a WPD employee on charges of unlawful possession of meth and drug paraphernalia. The four-year employee worked in a support role for the Support Services Division and was not a police officer.

At approximately 5:40 p.m. on Saturday, officers contacted the 38-year-old male employee after receiving information about his involvement with illegal narcotics. He was arrested without incident and resigned from the department that day.

The investigation is ongoing, and the case will be presented to the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office.