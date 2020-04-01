Wichita Police Department warns of increase in storage-unit burglaries

The Wichita Police Department warns of a trend in the city involving burglaries to storage units. Police say they believe multiple suspects are involved in a recent series of these crimes.

They say burglars in these cases generally break into a storage unit, take items and then replace the lock, making it appear as if the crime didn't happen.

"In some of these situations, a theft has not been noticed for several weeks, which can hinder the investigation," police say.

Police released photos of two possible suspects and a suspect vehicle (silver Hyundai SUV) in connection with burglaries to storage units reported Monday in the 1700 block of North Rock Road.

Police say burglars cut locks off units and stole items inside of them.

The department offers tips to help keep your storage unit and property within it safe:

• Check on your storage unit as often as possible;

• Install a security lock that is difficult to cut with bolt cutters; and

• Inventory the items in your storage unit by taking pictures and documenting serial numbers of the items.

If you own a storage unit that is burglarized, police say you need to call 911 to file a report, contact staff with the storage-unit facility and ask them to hole any video evidence for police and check Facebook marketplace and other buy, sale, trade sites for your stolen property. It helps if you have photos of serial numbers of items that were stolen.

“We are in desperate times for some, due to this unfortunate pandemic,” Wichita Police Captain Clay Germany says.“Suspects are looking for easy crimes of opportunity, and we want to make sure you take steps to keep yourself and your property safe.”

Anyone with information about any storage-unit burglaries should call WPD detectives at 316-268-4407, Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111, or the See Something Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282.

