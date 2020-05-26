Wichita police modifying patrol operations

As the city begins to open back up, the Wichita Police Department is making some changes to their patrol operations.

The department is continuing its phone call-in reporting system for non-emergency calls for service, as well as police-related questions or issues that don’t require an officer to be present.

Non-emergency calls can be made 24 hours a day at (316) 268-4221.

A modified accident response plan will also now go into effect. If a wreck involves no injuries, no alcohol, no hit and run, and the vehicles can be moved, drivers should exchange driver’s license information, vehicle registration information, and vehicle information. They then can complete a motor vehicle accident report online.

“We are encouraged some normalcy is returning,” said Police Chief Gordon Ramsay in a release. “However, we must remain diligent in ensuring WPD staff and the community are safe. Therefore, WPD is relaxing some of the temporary protocols while keeping precautions in place.”