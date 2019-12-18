Family friend: Quicker action by police could've saved Wichita mother's life

Last month this is what Wichita Police said about the stabbing of 28-year-old Devin Cook.

"Officers then left the residence and a physical disturbance ensued between Jason McCaleb and cook, the officers returned to the residence and arrested McCaleb as he exited the home, " said Wichita Police Capt. Brent Allred.

According to an affidavit, police were standing outside of the home when they heard yelling. This came from a woman saying, "Jason stop." "You're hurting me." "You're killing me." Although officers tried to get the man to open the door, no one came. They say McCaleb eventually opened the door and was covered in blood. The report goes on to say officers found Cook on the kitchen floor covered in blood with multiple wounds to her body and arms.

This information is devastating says Marjorie Lee, who is close to the victim, Devin Cook.

"They could've done something the first scream that they heard and they didn't," said Lee.

Lee says she doesn't think the officers knew what McCaleb was capable of, but that she's angry at Wichita Police and at McCaleb, the man who killed Cook.

The police report also says officers attempted to make contact but no one came to the door and they still heard the screaming. Lee believes in this moment, officers could've saved cook's life

"If they would've just ran in there and kicked down the door, yeah I do, they probably would've saved her life," said Lee.

McCaleb is in the Sedgwick County Jail on first-degree murder charges. A crime Lee says could've been prevented if officers would've acted sooner. She also says Cook leaves behind two daughters.

The autopsy shows Cook was stabbed up to 50 times. Wichita police say they can not comment at this time, and the case is now turned over to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's Office.