Wichita Public Schools Summer Food Program begins June 1

The Wichita school district says children and teens 18 and younger will have access to free grab-and-go meals, available for pickup on Mondays and Wednesdays, starting June 1 and running through July as part of the WPS (Wichita Public Schools) Summer Food Program.

"The free meals are available to all children 18 and under, not just students of WPS who receive free/reduced meals during the school year," a news release on the program from USD 259 says.

The district says meals will be offered from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Mondays and Wednesdays from June 1 through July 31 at Coleman Middle School, Curtis Middle School, Hamilton Middle School, Isely Traditional Magnet Elementary, Jardine STEM and Career Exploration Academy, Mueller Aerospace and Engineering Discovery Magnet Elementary, Pleasant Valley Middle School, Truesdell Middle School and Wilbur Middle School.

You can find addresses for each school, a list of menu items for the grab-and-go meals and further information about the WPS Summer Food Program on the USD 259 website.

