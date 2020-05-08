Wichita Public Schools announces in-person graduations in July

Wichita Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Alicia Thompson announced Friday that the district will be holding in-person graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2020 at the end of July.

"We heard you loud and clear to tell us that you wanted all of the pomp and circumstance that surrounds a traditional graduation ceremony from walking across the stage in your cap and gown to turning that tassel and tossing your cap when graduation becomes official," said Thompson in a video posted on the district's page Friday morning.

Six ceremonies will take place between Saturday, July 25, and Sunday, July 26, at INTRUST Bank Arena, and three will take place on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Century II.

INTRUST Bank Arena

Saturday, July 25, 2020

11 a.m. - Southeast

3 p.m. - Northwest

7 p.m. - South

Sunday, July 26, 2020

11 a.m. - East

3 p.m. - Heights

7 p.m. - North

Century II Performing Arts Center

Saturday, July 25, 2020

11 a.m. - West

3 p.m. - Chester Lewis

7 p.m. - Northest Magnet

The district said more details will come at a later date.