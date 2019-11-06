Wichita Public Schools hosting 31st 'Showcase of Choices and Opportunities'

Wichita Public Schools puts the final touches on this year's "Showcase of Choices, and Opportunities," set for 5:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday (Nov. 7) at Century II.

On the school district's website, Wichita Public Schools says Thursday's showcase "allows parents to do 'on-stop school shopping' to look at the different educational options the district offers as well as opportunities for students to get involved in their school.""

Assisting parents with information are representatives from 24 magnet schools, neighborhood schools, kindergarten and Pre-K programs, career and technical education, the district's Early College Academy at Friends University the IB program at Wichita East High School and district support departments.

"The Showcase of Choices and Opportunities gives parents and students the opportunity to see which school or program will help their child be future ready," Wichita Public Schools says.

You can find further information and registration deadlines for magnet-school and program applications on the the school district's website,

