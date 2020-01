Parents and students feeling flustered with homework assignments now have a way to get help.

Wichita Public Schools set up a homework hotline on Tuesday to assist those stuck on tough problems.

Those in need of help on K-12 assignments can call 316-973-4411 or email your questions to homework@usd259.net.

Last year, more than a thousand students used the program.

The homework hotline is open Monday-Thursday from 3:30 to 7:30 p.m.