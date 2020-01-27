Wichita Public Schools monitors incoming snow storm

Wichita Public Schools says it's monitoring another winter storm expected to move into Kansas overnight.

Storm Team 12 says south-central could see up to three inches of snow in some areas while southeastern Kansas could get more than half a foot of snow.

The Wichita school district says weather impacts its current schedule, those changes will be communicated through ParentLink, the district website, on our official social media channels and through local media outlets.

"If there is no announcement by 5 a.m., school will be in session."