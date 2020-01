Wichita Public Schools will be open on Friday.

A fake Facebook page, "Wichita Public Schools1" posted that schools would be closed on Friday due to weather.

Eyewitness News reached out to Susan Aresman, a spokesperson for the district and she tells us, the district will be open.

Again, if you see the post floating around in your feed - DON'T FALL FOR IT!

You can find a full list of closings and delays on https://www.kwch.com/weather/closings.