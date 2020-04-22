Wichita Public Schools postpones meal distribution Wednesday due to lightning

Updated: Wed 10:11 AM, Apr 22, 2020

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) Due to predicted threats of lightning, the Wichita Public Schools’ meal service scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed.

The district says meals will be distributed Thursday, April 23 at 11:30 a.m. at the 18 locations:

• Allison Traditional Magnet Middle School
221 S. Seneca, Wichita, KS 67213

• Brooks Center for STEM and the Arts Magnet Middle School
3802 E. 27th St. N. Wichita, KS 67220

• Chisholm Trail Elementary School
6015 Independence St., Park City, KS 67219

• Coleman Middle School
1544 N. Governeour Rd., Wichita, KS 67206

• Curtis Middle School
1031 S. Edgemoor St. , Wichita, KS 67218

• Hadley Middle School
1101 Dougherty Ave., Wichita, KS 67212

• Hamilton Middle School
1407 S. Broadway, Wichita, KS 67211

• Isely Traditional Magnet Elementary School
5256 N. Woodlawn, Bel Aire, KS 67226

• Jardine STEM and Career Explorations Academy
3550 Ross Parkway, Wichita, KS 67210

• Marshall Middle School
1510 Payne St., Wichita, KS 67203

• Mayberry Cultural and Fine Arts Magnet Middle School
207 S. Sheridan St., Wichita, KS 67213

• Mead Middle School
2601 E. Skinner St., Wichita, KS 67211

• Mueller Aerospace and Engineering Discovery Magnet Elementary School
2500 E. 18th St. N., Wichita, KS 67214

• Pleasant Valley Middle School
2220 W. 29th St. N., Wichita, KS 67204

• Robinson Middle School
328 N. Oliver, Wichita, KS 67208

• Truesdell Middle School
2464 S. Glenn Ave., Wichita, KS 67217

• White Elementary School
5148 S. Kansas St., Wichita, KS 67216

• Wilbur Middle School
340 N. Tyler Rd., Wichita, KS 67212

 