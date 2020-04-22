Wichita Public Schools postpones meal distribution Wednesday due to lightning

Due to predicted threats of lightning, the Wichita Public Schools’ meal service scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed.

The district says meals will be distributed Thursday, April 23 at 11:30 a.m. at the 18 locations:

• Allison Traditional Magnet Middle School

221 S. Seneca, Wichita, KS 67213

• Brooks Center for STEM and the Arts Magnet Middle School

3802 E. 27th St. N. Wichita, KS 67220

• Chisholm Trail Elementary School

6015 Independence St., Park City, KS 67219

• Coleman Middle School

1544 N. Governeour Rd., Wichita, KS 67206

• Curtis Middle School

1031 S. Edgemoor St. , Wichita, KS 67218

• Hadley Middle School

1101 Dougherty Ave., Wichita, KS 67212

• Hamilton Middle School

1407 S. Broadway, Wichita, KS 67211

• Isely Traditional Magnet Elementary School

5256 N. Woodlawn, Bel Aire, KS 67226

• Jardine STEM and Career Explorations Academy

3550 Ross Parkway, Wichita, KS 67210

• Marshall Middle School

1510 Payne St., Wichita, KS 67203

• Mayberry Cultural and Fine Arts Magnet Middle School

207 S. Sheridan St., Wichita, KS 67213

• Mead Middle School

2601 E. Skinner St., Wichita, KS 67211

• Mueller Aerospace and Engineering Discovery Magnet Elementary School

2500 E. 18th St. N., Wichita, KS 67214

• Pleasant Valley Middle School

2220 W. 29th St. N., Wichita, KS 67204

• Robinson Middle School

328 N. Oliver, Wichita, KS 67208

• Truesdell Middle School

2464 S. Glenn Ave., Wichita, KS 67217

• White Elementary School

5148 S. Kansas St., Wichita, KS 67216

• Wilbur Middle School

340 N. Tyler Rd., Wichita, KS 67212