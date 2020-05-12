Wichita Public Schools still planning Aug. 13 start date

The Wichita Public School District is still planning to start school on time. That start date is August 13.

What school will look like for USD 259 students remains uncertain at this point. The district says it is waiting on answers from Governor Laura Kelly and health officials before making any decisions. The district wants to update students and parents of the plan for the fall of 2020 by the end of June.

Meanwhile, online learning will continue for all Wichita Public Schools Summer Programs this year. The district says due to the COVID-19 crisis, all summer elementary, middle, high school, and special programs will be offered remotely.

Students will receive instructions from staff where to pick up additional materials if needed. Otherwise, they will use online programs to help with their summer education.

These programs are offered through open enrollment or invitation. The goal of these programs is to increase the graduation rate and reading proficiency.

You can find more resources about WPS Summer Programs here: www.usd259.org/summer.

Summer Food Program

The Summer Food Program will operate at least through June 30. It offers free breakfasts and lunches to children ages one to 18. It will be determined at a later date if it will be able to continue past the end of June. For more information on the Summer Food Program, check out www.usd259.org/menu.

Summer Latchkey Program

Also, there is still no decision on the Summer Latchkey Program. The district says conversations are still ongoing at this point about the program’s availability this summer. You will be informed of a decision by ParentLink, social media, or the program’s website https://www.usd259.org/latchkey.