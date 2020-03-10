Wichita Public Schools taking extra steps to prevent coronavirus

School districts across Kansas are taking extra steps to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Currently, there is only one confirmed case of coronavirus in the state -- a Johnson County woman currently being cared for at the University of Kansas Hosptial in Kansas City.

But Wichita Public Schools recognizes the concerns parents, students and staff have as the numbers increase across the nation.

The district said administrators are meeting weekly to monitor student and staff health throughout our district, as well as developments with COVID-19.

The district said it's taking the following extra steps to prevent the spread of illness:

• Extended the flu season custodial cleaning protocol through April 17.

• All classrooms should have Clorox or Sani-Cloth wipes for intermittent cleaning as needed during the school day.

• Ordered alcohol-based hand sanitizer to be delivered to all schools.

• All student attendance-based incentive programs will be suspended for the remainder of this school year.

• School nurses have a protocol established for isolating a child who reports to the school office with flu-like symptoms.

• School administrators will monitor student and staff daily attendance to identify any emerging trends.

The district said it will continue to monitor the situation over spring break and will provide additional updates as the need warrants.

Anyone who travels over the break and experiences any symptoms of illness (fever 100.4+, cough, difficulty breathing) upon return, is asked to contact their healthcare provider before returning to school.

Nickerson Schools

The Nickerson School District is sharing the steps it is taking to make sure the novel coronavirus doesn't spread in your child's school.

Those steps include really pushing hand-washing by making handwashing posters and scheduling handwashing times.

Next, the district is sending sick kids and staff home immediately.

The district says it's also cleaning and disinfecting the entire school and using mist and a disinfectant fogger on buses.