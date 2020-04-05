Wichita Public Schools to offer grab-and go meals twice a week

Starting Monday (April 6), Wichita Public Schools will be serving free grab-and-go meals two days a week.

The district says on Mondays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., kids will be given two days of breakfast and lunch. On Wednesdays at the same time, three days of breakfast and lunch will be distributed. For a look at the weekly menu, click here.

Meals will be available at 18 locations and only children who are present can receive a meal.

Wichita Transit is offering free bus rides to and from meal locations from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for WPS students and accompanying guardians. To see a list of bus routes, go to wichitatransit.org.

Meal locations

• Allison Traditional Magnet Middle School

221 S. Seneca, Wichita, KS 67213

• Brooks Center for STEM and the Arts Magnet Middle School

3802 E. 27th St. N. Wichita, KS 67220

• Chisholm Trail Elementary School

6015 Independence St., Park City, KS 67219

• Coleman Middle School

1544 N. Governeour Rd., Wichita, KS 67206

• Curtis Middle School

1031 S. Edgemoor St. , Wichita, KS 67218

• Hadley Middle School

1101 Dougherty Ave., Wichita, KS 67212

• Hamilton Middle School

1407 S. Broadway, Wichita, KS 67211

• Isely Traditional Magnet Elementary School

5256 N. Woodlawn, Bel Aire, KS 67226

• Jardine STEM and Career Explorations Academy

3550 Ross Parkway, Wichita, KS 67210

• Marshall Middle School

1510 Payne St., Wichita, KS 67203

• Mayberry Cultural and Fine Arts Magnet Middle School

207 S. Sheridan St., Wichita, KS 67213

• Mead Middle School

2601 E. Skinner St., Wichita, KS 67211

• Mueller Aerospace and Engineering Discovery Magnet Elementary School

2500 E. 18th St. N., Wichita, KS 67214

• Pleasant Valley Middle School

2220 W. 29th St. N., Wichita, KS 67204

• Robinson Middle School

328 N. Oliver, Wichita, KS 67208

• Truesdell Middle School

2464 S. Glenn Ave., Wichita, KS 67217

• White Elementary School

5148 S. Kansas St., Wichita, KS 67216

• Wilbur Middle School

340 N. Tyler Rd., Wichita, KS 67212