Wichita Public Schools to offer grab-and go meals twice a week

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) Starting Monday (April 6), Wichita Public Schools will be serving free grab-and-go meals two days a week.
The district says on Mondays from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., kids will be given two days of breakfast and lunch. On Wednesdays at the same time, three days of breakfast and lunch will be distributed. For a look at the weekly menu, click here.
Meals will be available at 18 locations and only children who are present can receive a meal.
Wichita Transit is offering free bus rides to and from meal locations from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. for WPS students and accompanying guardians. To see a list of bus routes, go to wichitatransit.org.
• Allison Traditional Magnet Middle School
221 S. Seneca, Wichita, KS 67213
• Brooks Center for STEM and the Arts Magnet Middle School
3802 E. 27th St. N. Wichita, KS 67220
• Chisholm Trail Elementary School
6015 Independence St., Park City, KS 67219
• Coleman Middle School
1544 N. Governeour Rd., Wichita, KS 67206
• Curtis Middle School
1031 S. Edgemoor St. , Wichita, KS 67218
• Hadley Middle School
1101 Dougherty Ave., Wichita, KS 67212
• Hamilton Middle School
1407 S. Broadway, Wichita, KS 67211
• Isely Traditional Magnet Elementary School
5256 N. Woodlawn, Bel Aire, KS 67226
• Jardine STEM and Career Explorations Academy
3550 Ross Parkway, Wichita, KS 67210
• Marshall Middle School
1510 Payne St., Wichita, KS 67203
• Mayberry Cultural and Fine Arts Magnet Middle School
207 S. Sheridan St., Wichita, KS 67213
• Mead Middle School
2601 E. Skinner St., Wichita, KS 67211
• Mueller Aerospace and Engineering Discovery Magnet Elementary School
2500 E. 18th St. N., Wichita, KS 67214
• Pleasant Valley Middle School
2220 W. 29th St. N., Wichita, KS 67204
• Robinson Middle School
328 N. Oliver, Wichita, KS 67208
• Truesdell Middle School
2464 S. Glenn Ave., Wichita, KS 67217
• White Elementary School
5148 S. Kansas St., Wichita, KS 67216
• Wilbur Middle School
340 N. Tyler Rd., Wichita, KS 67212