Wichita Public Schools unveil authentic buffalo hide tipi

The Wichita Public Schools' Native American Indian Education Program unveiled an authentic buffalo hide tipi Saturday.

The unveiling took place at the Mid-America All-Indian Center, 650 N. Seneca.

The district acquired the tipi to use in educational programs throughout the district.

"It's very special here in Kansas, considering a lot of the tribes in our area used tipis to live in," said Veronica Gillette, Native American Program Assistant.

The tipi is constructed in the same way the Native Americans built them for centuries.