Wichita Public Schools warn parents of false information shared on social media

Posted:  | 
Updated: Sun 8:50 PM, Dec 15, 2019

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) The Wichita School District is warning parents about false information being shared on social media regarding the status of school Monday.

The district says no decision has been made. If weather conditions warrant a change, parents will be notified via ParentLink or official social media channels and the WPS website.

 