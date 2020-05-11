Wichita Resource Center on COVID-19 up and running

Wichita Mayor Brandon Whipple met with Gary Plummer, President and CEO of the Wichita Regional Chamber of Commerce, and Michael Monteferrante, CEO of Envision, about the new Wichita Resource Center on COVID-19.

Plummer told Whipple that over the weekend, the Chamber created the Wichita Resource Center to provide businesses and individuals with information on financial aid available, and connect them with local producers of PPE.

Plummer says the Chamber is focused on connecting people with PPE providers in Kansas.

"They can contact those people directly." Plummer said. "As I said, there's going to be more information added the website in the next few days, so it'll give you a little more direction on a price point or turnaround time that you need in order to meet your own requirements."

One of those producers is Envision. Michael Monteferrante says Envision's masks are already being used by medical professionals at Ascension Via Christi, as well as construction companies.

Plummer says the Chamber will add more information soon, and it's available for anyone in need of resources.