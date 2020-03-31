Wichita River Festival to make announcement at noon

Organizers of the Wichita River Festival are set to make an announcement regarding this year's event.

Wichita Festivals President and CEW Ty Tabing, along with officials with the City of Wichita will make that announcement at noon.

You can watch it live here: Wichita River Festival Facebook Page

This year's Wichita River Festival is scheduled for May 29 through June 6.

Festival organizers said last week that the 2020 Riverfest had not been canceled, but they were monitoring the COVID-19 situation carefully.

