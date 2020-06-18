Wichita, Sedgwick County share fireworks rules, sale and shooting dates

Two weeks out from celebrating our nation's 245th birthday, Sedgwick County and the City of Wichita issue safety and legal reminders to those planning to buy and shoot off fireworks.

In the City of Wichita, you can buy fireworks from 10 a.m. to midnight from June 27 to July 5. The city says the only fireworks you're allowed to shoot within city limits are those tested and approved by the Wichita Fire Department.

Restrictions in Wichita include no sparks higher than six feet and no fireworks advertised to shoot flaming balls. You can find the list of approved fireworks in Wichita in the links below:

Rules regarding what you're allowed to shoot, when you can buy fireworks and when you're allowed to shoot them off vary from city to city in Sedgwick County. The general rule of thumb is, shoot them where you buy them. You can find guidance specific to your town here.

In unincorporated Sedgwick County, you can discharge fireworks from 8 a.m. to midnight July 1 through July 4. Fireworks sales are not allowed in unincorporated Sedgwick County. You can find rules for shooting off fireworks in the county here: Sedgwick County fireworks laws.