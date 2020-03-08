Wichita St. dumps Tulsa behind 18 points from Stevenson

Erik Stevenson scored 18 points with nine rebounds and Wichita State beat Tulsa 79-57 to end American Athletic Conference play. The Shockers are the fourth seed to the conference's post-season tournament, which starts Thursday in Fort Worth, Texas. Wichita State gets a first-round bye and will play in the quarterfinals Friday against the winner of No. 5 UConn and 12th-seed Tulane. Martins Igbanu had 20 points for the Golden Hurricanes. Tulsa - which also gets an opening-round bye - heads to the tournament as the No. 3 seed. The Golden Hurricane face the winner between sixth-seeded Memphis and No. 11 seed East Carolina.

3/8/2020 5:56:26 PM (GMT -5:00)

