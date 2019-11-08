WSU Student Veterans Organization plants flags for suicide awareness

Through Veterans Day Monday (Nov. 11) Wichita State University's Student Veterans Organization places flags around the university's campus as part of a suicide awareness campaign.

Student Veterans Organization President Levi Schenk says part of the project's goal was to encourage people to address the topic of suicide and the group decided to use flags and social media to start the conversation.

Wichita State says groups nationwide organized similar campaigns over the past several years.

“It’s not easy to talk about suicide or raise awareness about suicide, so we really had to find a way to make it interactive for the student population,” Schenk says in Wichita State news release. “We want to get people involved, students involved, raise awareness. We turned it into a selfie challenge.”

The university says 22 flags represent an estimate of daily suicides involving veterans from Veteran Administration statistics. Schenk says 22 flags planted for 16 days equals 352 flags, representing the year-to-date suicide estimates for active-duty military personnel.

Attached to each flag is a veterans crisis hotline card.

Wichita State says the Student Veterans Organization encourages participants to take the card and take a selfie with it to spread awareness about the campaign on social media, using the #SVO22 hashtag.

"Each selfie with a valid card enters the person into a drawing for an Amazon gift card," Wichita State says.

That drawing happens Tuesday (Nov. 12).

As part of the campaign on Friday afternoon, Wichita State hosted the Suicide Awareness Summit outside Grace Wilkie Hall. The summit featured keynote speaker, Air Force Master Sergeant Amber Boyd and others working to raise awareness about suicide, which Schenk says is "a growing epidemic for our culture."

"We're using this as a platform for people to speak out on their personal experiences," he says. "It's something that affects everyone."

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255. that hotline is available 24 hours per day, seven days per week.