Wichita State University discusses plan for reopening campus

More than 700 people tuned in to Wichita State University's virtual town hall Friday (April 24), trying to find out what's next for the closed campus and how university officials plan to move forward.

WSU Provost, Dr. Richard Muma says university officials are referring to federal and state health and safety policies to form a new normal for the university while coexisting with COVID-19.

"We're following the federal plan that's been outlined by our government which has three different phases," Muma says.

Beginning Tuesday, May 26, Wichita State will reopen its campus offices. However, all summer courses will be taught online.

Muma wants to assure the public that reopening Wichita State University's campus is not an all-at-once approach. It's a staggered-schedule approach and Wichita State doesn't want people to feel like they have to return to campus. Muma says the university is still encouraging telecommuting.

"In terms of the fall, we're planning for the campus to be opened to faculty, staff and students," he says. "The Kansas Board of Regents is exploring the possibility of allowing us to alter our academic schedule."

Muma says personal protection equipment (PPE) and temperature and wellness checks will be important, as well as social distancing on campus. Wichita State says it will provide most of the PPE, hand sanitizer and thermometers for campus use.