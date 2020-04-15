Wichita State University requests approval to demolish Cessna Stadium

Wichita State University is requesting approval to raze Cessna Stadium, according to the Kansas Board of Regents agenda set for Wednesday and Thursday.

The university says the stadium is in poor condition and has outlasted the typical lifespan of exposed steel structures.

The university points to a 2017 study that indicated the stadium needed significant steel repair and more than $100,000 was invested for immediate safety repairs.

The university says the stadium continues to be exposed to the elements, would require extensive repairs and is a continuing public safety concern. Plus, it is not ADA compliant.

The university suggests demolishing the stadium in two phases. Phase 1 would include the east stands. Phase 2 include the west stands and press box "to allow track activities to continue until a new, smaller multi-purpose stadium is built on the site serving both men’s and women’s athletics and the regional community and economy by supporting soccer, lacrosse, and track and field events for both Wichita State University as well as K-12 aged tournaments from around the Midwest/Southwest in partnership with regional clubs."

The cost of razing the building is estimated at approximately $1.4 million ($625,000 for the east stands and $775,000 for the west stands). Private funds and restricted fee funds would cover the cost, according to Wichita State.

The university says opportunities will be explored to re-use any materials that can be salvaged from the demolition.