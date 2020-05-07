Wichita State University unveils plan for reopening campus

Wichita State University rolls out a new plan to reopen, gradually allowing more people on campus. The university says summer classes will be online, but starting on May 26, the campus will start to reopen in small steps.

Wichita State breaks down its reopening plan into three phases, starting with the current Preopening Phase that runs through Memorial Day (May 25). After Memorial Day, the university plans to transition into the Reopening/summer phase on May 26 with the third, Fall Semester Phase starting at the beginning of August.

Groups of students and staff members currently are working together to form clearer goals and to prioritize public safety and the financial health of Wichita State. We expect more details on these goals in the coming weeks.