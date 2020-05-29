Wichita State employee tests positive for COVID-19

A Wichita State employee has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a university release.

The employee was working on campus. This is the first known case of COVID-19 on the university’s campus.

“WSU officials acted quickly to follow appropriate protocols in response to this information. This includes directly notifying all known individuals who have had direct exposure to this individual in institution programs, employment or activities,” the release read.

The university said it is following all Center for Disease Control and Equal Employment Opportunity Commission guidelines for cleaning, social distancing and remote work policies.

Wichita State began to reopen their campus this week.