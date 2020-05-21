Wichita State fall in-person classes switching to hybrid instruction

Wichita State students received an email Wednesday announcing that all fall in-person classes would move to hybrid instruction. Hybrid courses are partially in-person and online.

The university said that switching fall classes to hybrid will make the move to fully online classes easier if need be.

“As your health, safety, and well-being is our top priority, please understand that this is an ever-changing situation and any guidance we provide now may be updated in accordance with federal, state, and local health and government official guidelines,” the email read.

WSU Academic Affairs will release more information later “as faculty determine their new course structures,” according to the email.

There are no additional fees with having to take online courses and all fully online classes will remain that way.

Personal laptops and MiFi hotspots will be available for free to students.

Additional health and safety measures being taken by the university will include daily sanitation of classrooms, limiting classroom capacities to maintain social distance and requiring all faculty, staff and students to wear face coverings.