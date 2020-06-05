Wichita State holds candlelight vigil for victims of police brutality

Over the past week, Wichita has seen demonstrations in the forms of protests, rallies, marches and sit-ins.

Friday night, the Wichita State University Multicultural Greek County hosted a candlelight vigil for Geroge Floyd and other victims of police brutality.

Multicultural student-leaders shared their stories of being a minority on campus and in the community.

The vigil ended with a moment of silence - 8 minutes and 46 seconds - the amount of time a Minneapolis officer placed his knee on Geroge Floyd's neck while he called out for help and said, "I can't breathe."