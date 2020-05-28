Wichita State moving classes online after Thanksgiving Break

Wichita State will move fall in-person classes online after Thanksgiving Break. The announcement was made in an email that was sent out to faculty according to the school’s student newspaper, The Sunflower.

The university recently decided to switch fall in-person classes to hybrid instruction in order to make the transition to online classes easier if need be.

WSU will cancel Fall Break in October and have Thanksgiving Break start two days early, Monday, Nov. 23. After Thanksgiving, students will not return to campus.

University officials are concerned with students travelling and bringing the coronavirus back to campus.

Wichita State reopened its campus this week with some restrictions, including requiring visitors to wear face masks. All summer classes were switched to online instruction.

