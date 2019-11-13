Wichita State sophomore ready to step up as mayor of Geuda Springs

A Wichita State University sophomore is managing more than just class and responsibilities as the team manager for the Shocker women's basketball team.

Starting in January, 19, soon-to-be 20-year-old Neil Terry will juggle mayoral duties, as well, leading the small community of Geuda Springs in Cowley and Sumner counties. The town of less than 200 people holds a special place in Terry's heart.

When voters in Geuda springs elected Terry last Tuesday (Nov. 6), they chose what will be one of the youngest mayors in the state.

"I am so excited,but at the same time, I'm nervous because I want to be successful," Terry says.

Diana Kelly, curator of the museum in Geuda Springs says since high school, Terry has stayed active in school and his community.

"We're excited to have someone of that younger generation get involved in the city offices," she says.

Terry says he wants to show pride in Geuda Springs and in doing so, honor his mother's memory.

"That is almost No. 1 on the list. Everybody in this town knew my mother," Terry says.

Terry's mother, Peggy, died when he was seven years old. She worked as the clerk for Geuda Springs.

"My memories (are) my mom going to the city building every day and doing her job, and going to the cafe and being the most friendly person you've ever seen in your life," Terry says.

He says he's ready to take on the task, leading the town he loves.

"I can't even give words of how proud I am to be the mayor of Geuda Springs, to get my name out there and even show that my mom... This is what my mom loved," Terry says.