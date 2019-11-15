Wichita State students 'Shock the Schools,' giving local teachers a break

Staff and students from Wichita State University partnered with Wichita Public Schools to "Shock the Schools" and give teachers at Washington Elementary School a little break.

Students participated in STEM activities where they built aluminum foil boats and did some literacy projects.

Michelle Adler, an assistant professor with the School of Education, says the activities help Wichita State students fine tune some of their own teaching skills.

"Practice some of the things that they've been working on in class. All of them are far enough into the program that they know they want to be educators, so this is really good experience for them," said Adler.

She says the event is an opportunity to show USD 259 that they value the partnership and the learning opportunities it presents.