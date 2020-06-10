Wichita State students plan rally in support of president's decision to cancel Ivanka Trump's commencement speech

Students at Wichita State University are rallying for President Jay Golden to remain in his position.

The move follows backlash the president received after canceling a speech from Ivanka Trump for the virtual graduation at WSU Tech.

According to a petition Change.org calling for 2,500 signatures in favor of Golden remaining president, "many people were not happy with Dr. Golden’s decision, and multiple donors to the university are threatening to pull their funding because of it."

Koch Industries a major donor to the university released the following statement:

“Koch is continuing its commitments to WSU, and we will continue evaluating new funding opportunities as they arise. We believe in academic freedom and respect the university's independence in making employment decisions. We do not make our support conditional on employment decisions, which are the sole purview of university officials.

At the same time, we object to speaker disinvitations. Universities offer students opportunities to encounter new ideas and think for themselves. Limiting access to unpopular speakers, viewpoints, and scholarship doesn't protect students, it cuts off the chance to engage, debate, and criticize."

Students have also planned a 1 p.m. rally outside of Koch Arena on the Wichita State campus in support of President Golden.

The Kansas Board of Regents is expected to meet at 3 p.m. to discuss Golden's future at university, according to the online petition