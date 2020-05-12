Wichita State to honor 2020 graduates with virtual celebration May 16

Wichita State University will honor spring and summer, 2020 graduates, with a Virtual Celebration at 9 a.m. Saturday, May 16.

The university online commencement will feature prerecorded congratulatory remarks from the University President, Provost, Deans, and Alumni Association.

Participating graduates will have a custom slide posted within the event link, showcasing their photo and message they’ve provided. Their name will also be read aloud.

A “Virtual Celebration Recognition List” will be posted with the names of the eligible spring/summer 2020 graduates, their degrees, and honors.

Congratulatory remarks for students can be posted on social media using the hashtag #2020WichitaStateGrad!