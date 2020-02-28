Wichita Water Utilities implements payment reminder calls

The City of Wichita wants to alert you about a new calling system in place to help avoid customers from having their water shut off.

The City of Wichita Water Utilities says the calls, which started Monday, will alert customers who are behind on their water bill that their service could be disconnected for non-payment.

Customers will be notified by phone two business days prior to their water service being shut off.

Currently, a monthly bill and two postcards are sent each month to customers who are behind in payments explaining that an account is past due and service disconnection is a possibility. The new outbound dialing system will be in addition to these existing reminders.

Other cities that have implemented outbound dialing estimate a 17% reduction in water service shut off for nonpayment.

The city says the automated calls are available in both English and Spanish and will advise the customer to make a payment or call (316) 265-1300.

If the call is answered by a customer, they are given the option to transfer to make a payment to avoid service being disconnected. A voicemail message is left if the call goes unanswered.

No one from Water Utilities will be calling customers and asking for payments over the phone. Payments can be made at wichita.gov, via mail or dropbox, or by calling (316) 265-1300.

Residents who need assistance paying their water bill should contact the Center of Hope at (316) 267-0222. The center accepts calls from 9 a.m. - noon and 1 - 4 p.m. on Mondays and schedules appointments during the week.

If a customer prefers to opt out of outbound calling, they can notify the City at (316) 265-1300, by emailing watercustomerservice@wichita.gov or online at Wichita.gov. The account will be designated a ‘non-call’ account.