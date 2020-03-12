Wichita Wind Surge delays start of the 2020 season due to coronavirus

The Wichita Wind Surge was set to open the 2020 season on April 9 in Round Rock, TX and open their brand-new, state-of -the-art Riverfront Stadium on Tuesday, April 14. The team announced Thursday that the start of the 2020 season will be delayed until further notice.

“The Wichita Wind Surge is currently in contact with our Major League Baseball, Minor League Baseball and Pacific Coast League leadership to monitor the current coronavirus developments," said Wind Surge Managing General Partner, Lou Schwechheimer said. "Our first concern is for the safety and well-being of all fans and players and we will continue to update the community as new information is provided.”

All fans who have tickets to any 2020 Wind Surge home game should please hold on to your tickets and the Wind Surge will provide scheduling updates as we receive more information from Minor League Baseball.

Minor League Baseball (MiLB) issued the following statement today: “In light of the current coronavirus outbreak, and after consultation with medical professionals and our partners at Major League Baseball, Minor League Baseball will delay the start of the 2020 Championship Season. We will continue to monitor the developments and will announce additional information about the 2020 season at a later date. We will work with Major League Baseball and our community partners to resume play as soon as it is safe to do so. The health and safety of Minor League Baseball fans, players and executives is our top priority, and our thoughts are with those around the world who have been affected by this outbreak.”