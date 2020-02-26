Wichita Wind Surge to hold auditions for national anthem singer

The Wichita Wind Surge will be holding auditions for a singer who'd perform the national anthem at the new baseball stadium during its 2020 Inaugural Season.

Anthem auditions will take place on Saturday (March 14) at 10:00 a.m. at the Sebits Auditorium in the Riney Fine Arts Center at Friends University. Parking will be available on the south and east sides of the Fine Arts Center.

Solo performers (A cappella) and instrumental performances are welcome to audition as are choirs, bands and other types of groups who do not exceed 8 people. All who tryout are required to keep their auditions to no more than 90 seconds in length.

Performer auditions will take place on a first-come, first-served basis. There is no fee to audition and the general public is invited to audition.

Performers will audition in front of a panel of judges. All participants will be notified via email over the next 3-4 weeks if they qualify to perform the anthem before a Wind Surge game. Qualifying to perform the anthem for the Wind Surge does not guarantee the performer an actual Wind Surge National Anthem performance. If selected, the performer must sing the same version that they auditioned at their scheduled game.

Auditions will be based on the following criteria:

▪️ Performer's strong vocal or musical ability - Vocals must be a cappella. Instruments are welcome but must be played through a microphone at the game.

▪️ Performer's ability to sing or play from memory - Reading lyrics during audition or performance is not allowed.

▪️ Pace of performance – the anthem must be performed in 90 seconds or less.

▪️ A traditional, military-style anthem - this is a song of respect and we prefer little variation.

No final decision will be made on the day of the auditions.

Wichita opens the 2020 campaign in Round Rock on April 9 and will play its first home game on April 14 against Memphis. Season Tickets and Mini Plans are on sale now.