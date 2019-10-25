Wichita Wings back for 2019-2020 season

The Wichita Wings are back, gearing up to play home games at Hartman Arena. The arena made the announcement official with a Friday-afternoon news release from Hartman Arena.

The Wings' original run was from 1979 to 2001. They played home games north of Wichita at the Kansas Coliseum, near 85th North and I-135.

The new team under new ownership is holding tryouts on Nov. 23 and 24. In preparation for the season, the Wings have already signed many of its players, the news release says.

"The team plans to carry a roster of 20 registered players with 10 more developmental players in daily training," Friday's news release says.

The upcoming season starts on the road Dec. 14 with the first of eight home games at Hartman Arena on Dec. 28. The Wings are part of nine-team Major Arena Soccer League 2. (MASL 2).

After about a decade's absence, a previous attempted resurgence of the Wings in the fall of 2011 at Hartman Arena only lasted two seasons with the franchise folding in 2013. A new indoor soccer team, the Wichita B-52s also played for two seasons at Hartman Arena.

After the B-52s folded, Wichita hasn't had a professional indoor soccer team. The Wings' resurgence beings on the road Dec. 14.

2019-2020 Wichita Wings Season

12/14 @ Austin Power

12/15 @ Austin Power

12/28 vs Denver Rumble 7pm cst

1/4 vs Falls Town Flyers 7pm cst

1/12 vs New Mexico Runners 3pm cst

1/18 vs Austin Power 7pm cst

1/19 vs Austin Power 3pm cst

2/1 vs Colorado Springs Inferno 7pm cst

2/9 @ Falls Town Flyers

2/15 vs Springfield Demize 7pm cst

2/23 vs Falls Town Flyers 7pm cst

3/1 @ New Mexico Runners

3/7 @ Denver Colorado Rumble

3/8 @ Colorado Springs Inferno

3/21 @ Falls Town Flyers