Wichita activist recalls the Dockum-Sit-In after nearly 62-years later

It's been nearly 62 years since the historic Dockum-Sit-In here in Wichita. The Dockum Drugstore sit-in led to the integration of segregation businesses across the U.S.

The sit-in started the summer of 1958 where the Ambassador Hotel is now on Douglas and Broadway.

83-year-old Doctor and professor Galyn Vesey was part of that movement.

Vesey along with his friends in the local NAACP decided it was time for a change.

"The way we fought was to be there," Said Vesey. " Let it be known we came there for service and we were not going anywhere until we got it."

The sit-in was one of the first organized lunch counter sit-ins in the country. The peaceful protest ended more than 3 weeks later when the owner agreed to start serving minorities.

"He made the comment, "serve them I'm losing too much money."" Said Vesey.

In 1958 a bronze sculpture was built at Chester I. Lewis Reflection Square Park, which is about a block away from the original Dockum Drugstore.

Vesey sees a similar movement happening now with today's youth and their fight for justice, but the fight he says, should be with words and actions, not violence.

"The stealing, the riots, I wish that hadn't happened," Said Vesey. " It gave a dark color to those who were trying to do the right thing."

Vesey hopes those fighting peacefully don't give up.

"Good things happen to those who wait." Said Vesey.

On Saturday, there will be a peaceful march " The Skin We're in" from Century II to the original Dockum Drug Store. The march starts at 5:00 p.m. Those attending are encouraged to wear suits, dresses, uniforms and caps and gowns.

