Wichita area communities outline plans for reopening pools

With Kansas taking a phased-in approach to reopening, one of the big questions being asked as we reach the final few weeks of the school year is whether or not public swimming pools are going to open this summer.

Tuesday, the cities of Augusta and Goddard shared their plans to bring back the summer fun while Derby addressed its plans with its popular water park, Rock River Rapids.

Under Kansas Governor Laura Kelly's reopen, Phase 2, which could begin as early as May 18 comes with clearance for pools to reopen. While optimistic the first, more restrictive phase can end in two weeks, the City of Augusta didn't establish a firm opening date for its pool at the May 4 Augusta City Council meeting. What city leaders did do is elect to open the pool for the 2020 season.

"A firm opening date has not been established, but patrons should tentatively expect the pool to open around mid June," the city says.

The city explains that the delay to start the summer swimming season "will allow staff to finalize the installation of the new filtration system, get trained on the new system, onboard and train lifeguards (all of which have been curtailed by the "stay home" order), and prepare the facilities to comply with any required social distancing measures."

The City of Augusta says it's still evaluating guidelines from the state and CDC concerning playgrounds and its splash pad.

Goddard city leaders also recently took action concerning its pool.

"As recommended by the governing body, the splash pad, park facilities and Goddard Municipal Pool will be open this season, the city says. "Those facilities will follow social distancing measures and gathering limits implemented by the county and state. Information regarding the operation of the pool and dates for swim lessons will be coming in the next few weeks."

In line with Phase 2 of the governor's plan to reopen Kansas, the City of Goddard says it plans to open its splash pad in a May 18-May 31 window, limiting the crows to less than 30 people. The city's pool would open in Phase 3 of the state's plan, as early as June 1. In line with the state's guidelines, there would be a limit of 90 gathered at the pool at one time, at least until June 15.

At its April 28 meeting, the Derby Commission discussed reopening plans for the city, including the summer plan for its popular water park, Rock River Rapids.

Derby City Manager Kathy Sexton says the water park will not open sooner than June 1, the Derby Informer reports. The newspaper reports additional safety measures at Rock River Rapids include closing two of its slides, removing tubes fur use in the park, and "reducing touch points," which includes closing the concession stand.

As more city councils and commissions gather for meetings this week, we expect more action concerning community pools as cities weigh their best options for safely reopening the summertime staple.