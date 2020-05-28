Wichita area to dry-out after Thursday afternoon showers

Meteorologist Jake Dunne says we have had a week of unsettled weather, but after today that comes to an end. Showers and storms, mainly along and east of I-135, are a safe bet through early afternoon before we dry-out this evening. While some thunder/lightning is expected, heavy rain/severe weather is not in the forecast.

With limited sunshine, temperatures will remain cooler than normal with highs generally in the middle 70s to upper 70s. As sunshine returns tomorrow so do warmer temperatures in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Above average temperatures, in the lower to middle 80s, this weekend will be replaced by some early June heat next week. We have not hit 90s degrees in Wichita this year. That should change by mid-week as we climb into the lower 90s.

WICHITA AREA FORECAST:

Today: Scattered showers/storms; otherwise mostly cloudy. Wind: N 10-20g. High: 77.

Tonight: Clearing skies. Wind: N 5-10. Low: 57.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, then a few clouds. Wind: N/NE 5-15. High: 79.

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Wind: SE. 5-10. Low: 59.

Sat: High: 80. Low: 62. Mostly sunny.

Sun: High: 83. Low: 66. Partly cloudy and becoming breezy.

Mon: High: 86. Low: 68. Mostly sunny and windy.

Tue: High: 91. Low: 69. Mostly sunny, windy, and hot.

Wed: High: 90. Low: 68. Mostly sunny; isolated afternoon storm.