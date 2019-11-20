Wichita auto body shops stay busy with deer-mating season underway

It's deer mating season and local body shops are extra busy repairing vehicles damaged in deer crashes.

Deer season in Michigan. (Source MGN)

Collision Works, located in downtown Wichita, saw four vehicles come in on Wednesday morning. All had been totaled in accidents with deer.

Jaden Randle is the Vice President of Marketing and Sales for Collision Works. He says November is the busiest time of year for the auto body shop due to deer mating season which leads to an uptick in deer crashes.

Randle says during the peak of deer mating season, drivers must be observant especially from dusk to dawn.

"It happens so fast, I think just paying attention and staying off your phone, and being a good driver at night when it is deer season; it's so important," said Randle. "It could happen anytime, but just knowing to breathe deeply and be calm if you hit a deer and pull over and assess the damage that way, is really the best rule of thumb."

Anita Sims knows the feeling. She and her family have had multiple run-ins with deer.

"I was going down the road, saw this deer and I honked my horn and he stopped and he turned around and went the other way," said Sims. "I think that is one of the good solutions that we can try during that time."

Randle says another prevention method is to remember when you see one deer, most likely there are more nearby, so stay alert.