Wichita aviation supplier reassigns employees dedicated to 737 Max

Right before Christmas, Spirit AeroSystems announced the suspension of production on the Boeing 737 Max. Now, a local supplier to Spirit is making changes to make up for the lost work.

HM Dunn AeroSystems employs 400 people. Chief Operating Officer Greg Valcoure says the company temporarily moved employees who were dedicated to the 737 Max to other programs for up to 90 days.

He says it was a collaborative effort between leadership and the board to reassign the 35 full-time employees to make sure they weren't laid off.

Valcoure says the company made a commitment to its employees not to do furloughs and manage the situation in 90-day increments.

"I believe they're very thankful for what we're doing, and it's going to make us stronger when we come out of it because we're going to have a skilled workforce," said Valcoure. "They're going to have multiple skills, rather than just assembly."

Employees at HM Dunn say they worried once Boeing and Spirit announced halted production on the 737 Max, but they're thankful leadership figured out a way to keep them employed.

"What's been done for everybody here. We're all really grateful that we're able to come into tomorrow to work," said Chris Rusch. "It's just amazing what they've done for us all."

Valcoure of the 35 employees who work on the 737 Max to were no re-assigned to another program. The company decided to put them on community service, representing with charitable work, until the program is restored.

Workers at Spirit AeroSystems will return to work Monday following an extended holiday break attributed to the halted production on the 737 Max.