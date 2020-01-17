Wichita blood drive honors memory of baby who needed more than 200 transfusions

The American Red Cross Friday held a mobile blood drive in Wichita, honoring the memory of Nora Rose Adkins.

Nora died before her first birthday. She suffered from a rare liver disease and was waiting for a transplant before she died.

As she waited, Nora needed blood donations to survive. In less than two months, she received more than 200 transfusions.

Nora's mother, Lauren Atkins, hopes her daughter's story can motivate others to donate blood.

"I'm hoping more people become aware of the need for blood products," Atkins says. "It's something that, you know, you can't grow on trees and we haven't figured out a way to manufacture it ourselves. So the community needs to come together and help each other."

Friday's blood drive was the second held in Nora's honor. Her family says they also want to bring awareness toward organ donations.