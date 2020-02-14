Wichita business helps you find love online

Valentine's Day is the second busiest day of the year for online dating apps.

Suzanna Matthews and Michael Rivera with The Date Maven offer new services that can take the work out of it for you.

According to CNET, Bumble saw a ten percent bump in new users over Valentine's Day last year. OK Cupid expects up to ten million new matches around the holiday.

With so many people looking for love online, The Date Mavern helps by running dating profiles for clients.

"You only have so much bandwidth to give to the activity of online dating and it can get sucked up really, really fast. Particularly if you're connecting with people who just aren't a fit for you," said Matthews.

"I do the initial reach outs, I do the swiping. Once I've had a chance to vet the person I'm talking to, I'm chatting with and form a connection, then I turn it over to the client who will then pick up up where I left off and they will end up going on a date," said Rivera.

Rivera says one of his biggest tasks is making sure the person on the other side of the screen is who they say they are.

"Ask the same question several different ways. I may ask that same question several ways over several days. So i'm just checking for the consistency of the responses," said Rivera.

Rivera and Matthews suggests keeping the conversation within the dating app as long as possible, instead of exchanging phone numbers so if something goes wrong, you can contact the app for help.

"If something goes wrong, you then have that app as a resource," said Rivera. "You have customer service or customer support that you can reach out to and say "hey, i'd really like you to look at john269. there's something kind of fishy about him. can you let me know if this is a valid account?"

Rivera and Matthews have several tips for online dating:

▪️ Use a screen name. Matthews suggests using your middle name, or some other name when making initial connections online helps keep you safe. Once you decide to meet someone in person, you can disclose your real name.

▪️ If you get "ghosted", don't take it personally. "Ghosting" is a common fear among the dating population. It's when one person stops all communication, leaving the other person wondering what they said wrong. Our lives are busy. With work, kids and other commitments, it's easy to put dating on the back burner.

▪️ Be patient. With texting our friends and family, we expect responses after a few minutes. Michael says online dating is different. He says if someone doesn't respond for a while, they're just busy. Matthews suggests talking about how much time they dedicate to chatting online, and which days they prefer.

▪️ Keep your personal information personal. Rivera suggests getting phone numbers and email addresses you only use for dating communication. You should also not share too much information about your daily life.