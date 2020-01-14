Wichita business owner charged with child sex crime

The owner of a Wichita-based roofing company was formally charged Tuesday with commercial sexual exploitation of a child.

Police arrested Scott Truett last month for aggravated human trafficking and sexual exploitation of a child. Police say Truett's arrest comes from the investigation involving a Wichita runaway found last month.

Investigators learned Truett had contact with the juvenile on several occasions.

Documents from the Sedgwick County Register of Deeds and information from the Better Business Bureau shows Truett as the owner of Truett Roofing.