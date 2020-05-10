Wichita businesses make changes to Mother's Day traditions

On the day when mothers are showered in love, some businesses are also feeling that appreciation.

Mother's Day marked the one week mark when certain shops and restaurants could resume a more usual sense of operation in phase one of the state's reopening plan.

Fields Flower Shop in Ashland is celebrating their 100th Mother's Day. The shop opened in 1920. Owner Robert Fields says things look a little different this year, business is still booming. .

Chicken N Pickle General Manager Kelsey Rockett said, "It's been really nice to take care of all the mothers."

As families take to the courts at Chicken n Pickle for some time together, the signs are there; it's no ordinary Mother's Day.

"All of our tables are all six feet apart to encourage social distancing; we also aren't allowing groups over 10. If you have a group over 10, we are separating those groups to keep that distance in place," said Rockett. "Also, all of our staff is wearing face masks, and we're providing hand sanitizer and peroxide cleaning all the tables."

Chicken N' Pickle says they're glad to be welcoming customers back inside finally.

"It's been so nice. Seeing everybody on our property last night and today has just been, it makes us so happy," Rockett said. "It was so empty for so long, and having people out here again is amazing."

Rockett says they're trying to make it both fun and healthy Mother's Day. Part of how they're doing that is taking reservations to have a better idea of how many customers will be there and when.

"We have so much space; it's really easy to social distance here," Rockett said.

How people are purchasing the Mother's Day staple of flowers, that's also changing. At Tillie's Flower Ship, they're doing it by curbside only.

"It's been a steady stream of people all day long." Tillie's Flower Shop co-owner Jennifer Barnard said, "We had to set up our curbside pick up out of our garage because we have our storefront closed and people were trying to force their way in the door yesterday and the day before. To keep our staff safe, we did it this way instead, so it makes it chaotic."

Barnard says it's too early to determine how sales this Mother's Day will compare to years past.

"It's so different," said Barnard. "We plan to be down just because we can't handle the walk-in traffic like we normally do, but our deliveries were actually up."

Tillie's was exempt under the stay at home order, and during that time, say business was treating them well.

"We've actually been busy throughout this whole thing just because flowers are a safe way to connect with each other. Easter week, we sold out of flowers," said Barnard.

One of the changes Tillie's made during the pandemic was to limit the number of workers inside the store.

"Normally, I bring in temp help to help us, but I only wanted so many people in the store working at a time, we were very limited with what we could do," said Barnard said.