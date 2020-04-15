Wichita businesses react to extended stay-at-home order for Kansas

Wichita restaurants like Bubba's 33 are making adjustments to continue serving customers.

"At the drop of a hat having to learn how to turn your business into to-go," says Kent Crites, a managing partner with Bubba's 33.

statewide stay-at-home order extended through May 3, many restaurants will have to keep doing what they are doing now, leaning on carryout and delivery services.

"Sales have been impacted, I think everything has been impacted," Crites says.

He says customers sticking with the restaurant for takeout orders is keeping Bubb'as open and its employees paid.

"We still have people coming into work, so they can pay their mortgage, pay their rent, buy food for their family," Crites says.

Central Standard Brewing says it did have to let some employees go, but they are still able to serve customers who take their orders to go.

"Spring and summer are really good for us, getting the patio packed," says Central Standard Brewing Co-Founder Andy Boyd. "And not having that will definitely take a toll on us."

Businesses say they are taking it one day at a time and are thankful for the customers adapting with them.

"The community is taking care of us, just as we trying to take care of them," Crites says.