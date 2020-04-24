Freddy's Frozen Custard among Wichita businesses taking gradual steps to reopen

With encouraging news that Wichita hospitals report reaching their peak for COVID-19 cases and expressing confidence that we won't see an unmanageable surge in Sedgwick County, some businesses are starting to take gradual steps to show how they can safely reopen.

Among those is one of Wichita's most popular fast-food restaurants, Freddy's Frozen Custard. At the Freddy's location on South Meridian, the restaurant is instituting new practices that could become the new normal.

These changes include the addition of barriers between booths to help with social distancing and a reduction of tables in the main dining area to cut down on contact between people. On the floors, stickers mark where customers can stand to maintain six feet of separation.

"As owners of businesses, it's our responsibility to do things the right way, We call it the Freddy's Way ," says Freddy's Frozen Custard COO and Co-Founder Scott Redler.

"The Freddy's way" changes include instituting new social-distancing guidelines in each of the restaurant's 380 locations around the U.S.

"By cutting down our occupancy to 50 percent, plus our employee count. We only have five tables in the middle. And what we've done with (each) booth is add a divider, so there's two ways for separating. One is distance, the second is a physical divider or physical barrier," Redler explains.

Redler says he feels like his restaurants will be prepared when counties give the green light to reopen businesses.

"We're setting up our Freddy's in south Wichita to be a model Freddy's for us," he says. 'So there's two components here. One is, 'what are the counties going to require for us to reopen?' The second and more important is trust. Our Freddy's guests trust us to do the right thing."