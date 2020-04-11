Wichita church gives away free toilet paper to people in need

A Wichita church spent Saturday morning helping those in need of toilet paper.

The West Evangelical Free Church gave away toilet paper to anyone who came to its location. Each roll was handled with gloves and volunteers placed the toilet paper in the trunk of people's car for touch-free and social distancing distribution.

Greg Smith, the pastor of student ministries at the church, says they felt like helping people out while inviting them to join their Easter online service.

"We just want to bless the city of Wichita. We love Wichita. I think it's Wichita-awesome, so with that we also want to invite people to our online services. On here we have the sticker that invites people to show up tomorrow for Easter service at 11:00 a.m. not here, but online," said Smith.

He says the church bought roughly 2,000 rolls of toilet paper.