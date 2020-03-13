Wichita churches move to online services due to ban on gatherings

Gatherings of 250 people or more are now banned in Sedgwick County.

County officials made the announcement Friday morning. They want to try and reduce the spread of illness by prohibiting large groups of people coming together.

Several churches decided to cancel Sunday services in response to the ban.

Pastor Jeff Gannon with Chapel Hill United Methodist Church and Pastor Beckler with Central Community Church said instead of meeting in person, they're encouraging their members to worship with them online.

"We are continuing to have worship at 9:15 and 11 o'clock on Sunday morning. The only difference is, is it'll be totally live stream, there will be no people in the audience," said Beckler.

"We are doing the service as if this sanctuary is full. So, all of the music, the preaching, the scriptures, the prayers, even communion," said Gannon.

Pastor Beckler said he wants to reassure the members of his church to not panic but take precautions.

"What I'm really just encouraging people to do is just be calm. The Bible tells us in 2 Timothy 1, it says that we don't have the spirit of timidity or fear, but one of power and mind. And I believe that when the Bible describes us, it's that calm of knowing I know who's in control, and we're going to be okay," he said.

The Catholic of Diocese of Wichita is also taking preventative measures with its members in response to the ban.

Bishop Carl Kemme released a video on Friday releasing Catholics from their Sunday obligation if they are nervous about attending Mass, especially older members and those with compromised immune systems. However, Mass will continue daily.